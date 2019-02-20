Gympie region holistic farming pays dividends

CLEAN LIVING: Mick and Kylie Carr from Bunya Grove Produce in their persimmon orchard.

MICK and Kylie Carr are on a mission to provide nutritious food for the Gympie and Sunshine Coast communities while taking care of their livestock and continually improving the health of their farmland.

The Carrs are achieving this by thinking differently about farming.

They use holistic management to work with nature rather than against it.

Some of the sweet, non-astringent persimmons at various stages of ripeness. Troy Jegers

The Carrs run a variety of connected enterprises on their 162 hectares of undulating country south at Amamoor.

At Bunya Grove Produce they raise beef cattle, pigs, and meat chickens on lush, open pastures.

They produce duck eggs and chicken eggs.

They also have a persimmon orchard and a farm homestay.

All these enterprises are connected and support each other.

Mr Carr explained how this worked.

"In the orchard, rather than using herbicides, we can use the cattle to come in, do the mowing. It doesn't cost us any money and they're getting fat in the process. And they're actually doing a better job than putting out chemicals. We're not using diesel fuel and the cattle add loads of manure,” he said.

By thinking holistically, their livestock, the cattle, pigs and chickens, have become their allies in improving the pastures and removing weeds.

Ms Carr said it was about understanding the animals and their feeding habits.

For instance the pigs like eating the bracken fern which can be toxic for the cattle.

So the Carrs put the pigs into areas with bracken fern before sending in the cattle.

Both the pigs and the cattle are good at creating soil disturbance.

This creates change.

New grasses appear and the land starts healing.

With each new grass type that springs back, the livestock have a more varied diet.

They live on open pastures with plenty of shade and water.

They have natural sunlight and exercise so they are in good health.

This vitality is passed onto the consumers in nutrient-dense food.

"Part of producing healthy food is what you don't do,” said Mr Carr.

The Carrs do not use worm treatments or antibiotics on their animals.

There is no need.

The animals are moved daily, sometimes twice daily, onto new pastures.

One payback for not worming is the dung beetle population has increased, so cow pats break down faster which in turn improves the soil.

"It's win-win-win,” Ms Carr said.

"Everything comes from the soil. A healthy soil means healthy pastures and that translates to healthy food.”

Besides building soil health, the Carrs are dedicated to building community wealth.

They employ two staff all year and up to 25 fruit pickers when the persimmons are ready to harvest.

"Everything's connected,” Ms Carr said.

"It's not just about us here. We only employ local people because they are going to be spending here, buying fuel and milk and all the stuff that keeps other shops going. We're really building a community from the soil up.”

Bunya Grove Produce sells through local stores and direct from the farm.

See their website www.bunyagroveproduce.com.au for more information.