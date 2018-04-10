Gympie region hit by fraud

A number of credit card fraud offences have been reported in Gympie this year.

GCShutter

RESIDENTS have been urged to keep a close eye on their plastic money, with a spate of fraud offences reported in Gympie this year.

Since the start of the year, police report there have been 33 offences reported in the city, many of them involving stolen credit cards.

In some cases, the same stolen card was used to commit further offences.

Items such as takeaway food to clothing, online goods, cigarettes and cups of coffee were purchased from these stolen cards before they were shut down and cancelled.

According to police, one victim had accidentally dropped their wallet where it ended up in the wrong hands.

Cards have also been stolen from cars and unattended handbags.

Other victims had their card number used over the phone and remained unaware until their bank statements came in showing the purchases.

Police have issued a reminder for those whose credit card is lost or misplaced to "contact your bank immediately to cancel your card or discuss other options available”.

This can be done easily over the phone, on a banking app if one is available or in person at the bank.

People were also advised to keep wallets andhandbags on hand or secure and out of sight at all times to reduce the chance of them becoming victims.

When using their card, police said people should make sure it was always in sight to made it harder for people to skim and collect your information.