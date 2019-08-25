Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three bike riders have been injured in separate crashes across the Gympie region this weekend.
Three bike riders have been injured in separate crashes across the Gympie region this weekend. Contributed
News

Gympie region hit by 3 bike crashes in one afternoon

scott kovacevic
by
25th Aug 2019 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIKES and private property were a dangerous combination in Gympie yesterday with paramedics called to three separate crashes within four hours, including one which left a young man seriously injured.

The man, in his 20s, was been flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital after his motorbike collided with a tree at Curra just after 2pm.

A QAS spokeswoman said the he suffered "potentially serious chest injuries” in the crash, which happened at a private property on Donald Dr.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

He was rushed to Gympie Hospital "under lights and sirens” in a critical condition, and then flown to the RBH.

Less than two hours later, paramedics were called east to another bike crash at Veteran.

Lifeflight helicopter.
Lifeflight helicopter. RACQ CQ Rescue

A man in his 30s reportedly suffered "hip and hand” injuries when he came off his dirt bike at a private property off Gardner Rd just before 3.3.0pm.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency crews were then called to a third bike crash at a Booubyjan just after 6pm.

The adult rider suffered injuries to their hip and shoulder when their motorcycle crashed on private property near Ettrickdale Rd.

They were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

crash critical curra emergency gympie crash hospital
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Where's the cheapest waterfront property on the east coast?

    premium_icon Where's the cheapest waterfront property on the east coast?

    News While price is a big part of the allure for the suburb, there are other factors, among them, the relaxed and laid-back pace of life.

    REVEALED: Gympie childcare hikes the second biggest in Oz

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie childcare hikes the second biggest in Oz

    News Families in regions bear brunt of rising childcare costs

    Spectre of Bennett may haunt Broncos for years

    premium_icon Spectre of Bennett may haunt Broncos for years

    Rugby League Wayne Bennett has six years to sue Broncos over contract

    REVEALED: The fastest growing Gympie suburb to watch for

    premium_icon REVEALED: The fastest growing Gympie suburb to watch for

    Property This area of the Gympie region is forging ahead in leaps and bounds