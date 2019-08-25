Gympie region hit by 3 bike crashes in one afternoon

Three bike riders have been injured in separate crashes across the Gympie region this weekend.

BIKES and private property were a dangerous combination in Gympie yesterday with paramedics called to three separate crashes within four hours, including one which left a young man seriously injured.

The man, in his 20s, was been flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital after his motorbike collided with a tree at Curra just after 2pm.

A QAS spokeswoman said the he suffered "potentially serious chest injuries” in the crash, which happened at a private property on Donald Dr.

He was rushed to Gympie Hospital "under lights and sirens” in a critical condition, and then flown to the RBH.

Less than two hours later, paramedics were called east to another bike crash at Veteran.

A man in his 30s reportedly suffered "hip and hand” injuries when he came off his dirt bike at a private property off Gardner Rd just before 3.3.0pm.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency crews were then called to a third bike crash at a Booubyjan just after 6pm.

The adult rider suffered injuries to their hip and shoulder when their motorcycle crashed on private property near Ettrickdale Rd.

They were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.