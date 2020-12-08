Gympie region heatwave can’t keep good bowlers down

Cooloola Coast Bowls Results week ending December 6, 2020

We are enjoying the hot weather and our bowls at the moment. In years past the numbers tended to drop a little at this time of year due to getting ready for the festive season and also the hot weather. But not so this year.

We must all want to fit in as much bowling as possible. And it certainly is giving us some excellent bowling. The club is busy catering for the various functions we have for this time of the year and our members are looking forward to our end of year celebrations and our ground crew are busy arranging for the maintenance on the green. All in all the entire club is buzzing.

Tuesday December 1, Jackpot Nominated Pairs

With the green full today the steamy weather had everybody looking for the ice water not just for themselves but to cool the bowls down. And it wasn’t the heat that was making them hot. The bowling was good and competitive.

The winners of the second round were Trevor Uhl and Cal Baumanis with the winners of the day going to Sue Pollitt and Peter Ross. The jackpot was not won so will roll over to next week.

Tuesday winners at Cooloola Coast Bowls Sue Pollitt and Peter Ross

Thursday December 3, Mixed Social Bowls

Another good day with the green full of triples games. Although we expected to have another very hot day it was not as bad as forecast. But you cannot convince the bowlers of that.

The winners were decided by the wheel with the score plus the number of ends giving us the winners today which were Ros Barron, Sue Long and George Falzon. Well done with some consistent bowling.

Saturday again was taken up with a large function in the club so bowling was restricted to Barefoot Bowling.

Thursday winners at Cooloola Bowls

Sunday December 6, Mixed Social Bowls

Today the weather did come with a vengeance and the air conditioned club house was very much sort after at the end of the game. The winners today were decided by the weather as it was decided that as we turned up and played we were all worthy of some sort of prize. So well done for those who braved.

Another week over but by the time you read this we will only have one more bowling day. So we all need to put our name down and make use of the short time we have left. Let us reflect on how lucky we are here in Queensland that we have been able to enjoy our sport for the best part of the year when many were unable to.

Good bowling.

Gary Holyoak