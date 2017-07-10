Gympie region headbutt attacks: 'a caveman move'

TWO people have been head butted in two unrelated assaults in the Gympie region in the past week.

The two similar assaults were reported from Parsons Rd, Gympie and Jones St, Goomeri, District Crime Prevention Coordinator Deb Wruck said.

She said in both instances the victim and offender were known to each other, both involved people moving property out of private homes and both victims were verbally abused and then head butted.

"Back in the 'caveman' days this may be the normal behaviour but police would like to think that in 2017 we have a more civilised culture," Ms Wruck said.

"Property issues are a civil matter not a police matter and if agreements cannot be made as to who owns what then people need to seek some legal advice either by contacting the local court house or a solicitor," he said.

"The only thing people will get by head butting someone is a criminal charge and a record for the rest of their life."