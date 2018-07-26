Gympie region growers face chilly delay for berry pick

THEY'RE used to an annual winter lean patch, but Jason and Kim Lewis of Cooloola Berries have had to endure a longer time between strawberry picks than usual this year.

Regular suppliers to fruit stores, markets and restaurants in Gympie and beyond, the family business team have endured a "unique” and at times frustrating cold weather stretch which has caused delays in production.

"We had a fairly warm start this year, so the first pick actually came a bit sooner,” Mr Lewis said.

Kim and Jason Lewis from Cooloola Berries. Amber Macpherson

READ MORE

"We usually see production running low in this season for anywhere between a week and 10 days, but this time around it's more like three weeks or longer before we're back to full production.

"There's about five or six different strawberry varieties that we sell, and individual plants react differently.

"The difference is we're normally packing a lot more fruit and making a lot more people happy, but we're chasing our tail a bit at the moment.”

Despite the drop in production, strawberry prices have not been driven too high by the supermarket chains selling them, something Mrs Lewis said compromises the quality of fruits on offer.

Cooloola Berries Goomboorian Gympie Jason Lewis doing a Paella for lunch. Renee Albrecht

"The Strawberry Growers Association are stating supply is not an issue, but the berries being produced are usually more suitable for jam factories,” Mrs Lewis said.

"Strawberries are a big draw card for customers, so supermarket chains are manipulating the prices and not properly appreciating the quality.

"These prices are benefiting customers but come at a cost to quality.

"Most growers aren't getting a fair price, it's a taker's market, so that's why we sell direct.”

Mr Lewis said this year's changes in climate had not affected the quality of products on offer at the family's Wolvi farm.

"The quality's fine, the weather has mostly been good, but we're just seeing a longer delay this year. We've got an enormous amount of berries to picked when they're ready.”

Read more about Cooloola Berries on their official website.