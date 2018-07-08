Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IMPALED: A 12-year-old girl was impaled on her bike handlebars yesterday afternoon. (Please note, THESE ARE NOT the bikes involved in the incident)
IMPALED: A 12-year-old girl was impaled on her bike handlebars yesterday afternoon. (Please note, THESE ARE NOT the bikes involved in the incident) Courtesy of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Young girl impaled by bike handlebars

by Donna Jones
8th Jul 2018 12:33 PM

A YOUNG girl was airlifted by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after she was impaled by bicycle handlebars at a property near Gympie.

The incident occured at around 2.40pm yesterday afternoon at a property at Tandur.

The 12-year-old girl was impaled through the upper leg by the brake lever, a QAS spokesman said.

Courtesy of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The aeromedical crew were called to the scene around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The girl was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

2017 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5344 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

Courtesy of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
bicycle accident editors picks gympie region lifeflight rescue helicopter qas
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Cuddling camels at Camelot... that's a lot of illiteration

    premium_icon Cuddling camels at Camelot... that's a lot of illiteration

    News What has four legs and gives milk? I'm guessing your first answer wasn't camel, right?

    Old photos recall the day the Maheno went aground

    Old photos recall the day the Maheno went aground

    News Photos capture Maheno going aground 83 years ago

    Sunday bumps and bruises keep Cooloola Coast ambos hopping

    Sunday bumps and bruises keep Cooloola Coast ambos hopping

    News Two minor incidents on the Cooloola Coast had ambos hopping

    Farmers warn don't bite hand that feeds them

    premium_icon Farmers warn don't bite hand that feeds them

    News Gympie farmers John and Jenny Cameron defend attacks on farmers

    Local Partners