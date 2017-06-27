Gympie region fire update

Fire crews are on their way to Bell's Bridge.

UPDATE:

A SPOKESMAN for QFS Media has confirmed a fire at Bell's Bridge reported just before 3pm was likely sparked by an air-conditioner.

Two Gympie crews were dispatched to the Schmidt Rd residence but were later turned back when the rural crew extinguished the fire.

QAS transported a male patient (age unconfirmed) in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital, with minor smoke inhalation.

EARLIER:

TWO fire crews are on their way to what is believed to be an air-conditioner on fire at Bell's Bridge

A call out was made at about 2.55pm and while rural crews initially responded, two urban crews have since been dispatched.

QAS were also called out to assist a male patient in his 20s who reported difficulty in breathing and may be suffering from smoke inhalation.

Further details on this story as it comes to light.