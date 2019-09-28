Menu
FIREMAN SAM: Sam Rooks-Naylor,4, all dressed when he helped celebrate the Gympie Fire Station's 75th anniversary.
Gympie region fire stations open doors today to fight threat

Shelley Strachan
by
28th Sep 2019 8:00 AM
THE Gympie and Tin Can Bay fire stations will host an open day today from 9-11am as part of a State-wide push to improve the bushfire awareness of Queenslanders.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has encouraged people to become more bushfire aware through the series of open days where members of the public are encouraged to go say hello to their local fire and emergency crews, thank them for their efforts fighting the recent bushfires and learn how to prepare for bushfire season.

The Premier said it's part of a campaign already underway.

The Gympie Fire Station on the corner of Bligh St.
"We know about cyclones and floods,” the Premier said.

"But now we have to know about bushfires.

"As we've seen in Peregian, the Granite Belt and the Scenic Rim, fires come with little warning and we have a long season ahead of us.”

A fire was yesterday still burning within containment lines near Teewah Beach, but camping will partially open again as of this morning.

For more information about Fire Station Open Days go to: https://www.qfes.qld.gov.au/ Pages/Open-Day.aspx

For more information about Bushfire Preparedness go to: https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/ BushFire_Safety/Pages/ Prepare-for-bushfire- season.aspx

Gympie Times

