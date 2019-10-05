Menu
DROUGHT: Nanango MP Deb Frecklington says her Kilkivan and Goomeri district constituents are missing out on drought aid.
Gympie region farmers urged to seek their own drought help

Arthur Gorrie
by
5th Oct 2019 12:02 AM
DROUGHT-hit farmers in Gympie's western districts are missing out on drought support being offered to their neighbours, according to western Gympie's MP Deb Frecklington.

Opposition leader Nanango MP, Mrs Frecklington said Gympie region's western districts farmers may need to apply for individual droughted property declarations.

"We have a situation in western Gympie region where the North Burnett and South Burnett are both drought declared, but people living between these two areas who are experiencing the same conditions, yet can't get help.”

