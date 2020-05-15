Gympie region farmer shares the love with free sunflowers

TIMES were tough for Dagun avocado grower John Tidy when Amamoor Creek ran dry late last year.

He lost 80 of his trees to drought, but then the rain came and his crop was saved.

So this morning Mr Tidy decided to share the love, trimming hundreds of his sunflowers and handing them out free of charge to delighted shoppers on Mary St.

Mr Tidy said he gave away about 360 of the sunflowers to passers by.

“I mentioned it to a friend and it started off as a bit of friend, but with Facebook and everything it sort of got a bit blown out,” he said.

“It was good to do something for the community, I felt good doing it and people were wrapped to get a flower.”