Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dagun farmer John Tidy with his crop of beautiful sunflowers – Picture: Shane Zahner
Dagun farmer John Tidy with his crop of beautiful sunflowers – Picture: Shane Zahner
News

Gympie region farmer shares the love with free sunflowers

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
15th May 2020 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TIMES were tough for Dagun avocado grower John Tidy when Amamoor Creek ran dry late last year.

He lost 80 of his trees to drought, but then the rain came and his crop was saved.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES

Gympie businesses team up to bring you ‘No Show Friday’

Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

So this morning Mr Tidy decided to share the love, trimming hundreds of his sunflowers and handing them out free of charge to delighted shoppers on Mary St.

Mr Tidy said he gave away about 360 of the sunflowers to passers by.

“I mentioned it to a friend and it started off as a bit of friend, but with Facebook and everything it sort of got a bit blown out,” he said.

“It was good to do something for the community, I felt good doing it and people were wrapped to get a flower.”

good samaritan gympie news gympie region sunflowers
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New $2.1B plan will ease Gympie commute into Brisbane

        premium_icon New $2.1B plan will ease Gympie commute into Brisbane

        News Congestion getting into and out of Brisbane rhough its northern arterials and suburbs will be greatly relievedd by the major project

        COVID confusion: Where am I?

        premium_icon COVID confusion: Where am I?

        News GEOGRAPHICAL confusion seems to be an unexpected side effect of coronavirus, even...

        Offshore fishing out of Gympie red hot

        premium_icon Offshore fishing out of Gympie red hot

        News The reefs off Double Island had some nice reef fish come the surface.

        Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        premium_icon Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        Rural Inspired by the resilience of regional communities, the southeast Queensland...