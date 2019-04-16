Gympie region DV spitter warned on jail peril

Police found themselves having to wrestle a man after they were called to a Kilkivan district home.

A 68-YEAR-old Kilkivan district man wrestled police when they tried to detain him over a domestic violence breach, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, became physically distressed, prompting police to call an ambulance, the court was told.

The man pleaded guilty to four charges alleging breaches of protection and domestic violence orders, before pleading not guilty and then guilty again after consulting with his solicitor.

It was alleged that on December 23 last year at Kilkivan and on January 1 at Woolooga, he breached a temporary police protection order from December 19.

He was also charged with breaching a March 6 domestic violence order and obstructing police, both on March 22.

The court was told the woman, who was named as the aggrieved in the order, had invited the man to fix her lawn mower and had later called police.

The court was told the man was less than 40 metres from the house, despite being banned from approaching within 100 metres of it.

The woman later called police after the man spat towards her as the two headed for Gympie to resolve a vehicle issue at the Transport Department office. He had also thrown his phone at her, the court was told.

When police found him at the residence he refused to co-operate with them and wrestled with them.

He refused to comply with police directions and officers had to struggle with him as he lay on the ground with his hands under him, making it impossible to handcuff him. Police eventually restrained him and called an ambulance as he appeared distressed.

Magistrate Steven Courtney sentenced the man to one month in jail, suspended for six months.