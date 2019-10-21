Gympie region driver broke court order for some breakfast

A Glenwood driver got behind the wheel on a suspended licence because he wanted some breakfast.

A GLENWOOD man caught driving on a licence which had only been suspended by court order just ten days earlier did so because he was hungry, Gympie Magistrates Court has heard.

Jamie Matthew Clark, 38, told police he knew he shouldn't have been driving when they stopped him on September 29, but instead chose to drive to the shops because he wanted some breakfast.

When Clark told the court last Thursday he lived about 15km from his workplace at Gunalda, Magistrate Chris Callaghan said it would be "a short bike ride” for him.

Clark disagreed, saying the bike ride would also be taking place in the middle of the night, but Mr Callaghan said he would have to find an alternative regardless.

"Put a light on your bike. I don't know. You're going to lose your licence for two years so you work it out,” Mr Callaghan told him.

Clark pleaded guilty to driving on a licence disqualified by a court order. He was fined $500 and banned from driving for two years, but no conviction was recorded.

Jail 'only option left' for repeat driving offender

DRIVING on a licence suspended by a court order just four months ago has left a Gympie region man facing a final warning before going to jail.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Thursday Lyndon James Hartwell, 26, chose to get behind the wheel of his Kia Rio on September 14 despite having his licence taken away for two years in the same court on June 20.

Police first observed his car on Power Rd at 2am on that date, but couldn't get close enough to stop him, before finding it again at the Gympie Saleyards an hour later.

The court heard Hartwell had "wanted to get McDonalds”, so made the decision to drive.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Hartwell he was left with no choice but to impose a jail sentence on him because he had committed multiple like offences this year.

Mr Callaghan cited Hartwell's previous three-month disqualification made in the court on March 7 for "a drug driving matter”, after which he was caught driving on June 6.

A further two years was added to his driving ban on June 20, until Hartwell was caught yet again on September 14.

"We don't sit up here making orders disqualifying people for the sake of making the orders, they've got to have some meaning,” Mr Callaghan said.

Hartwell pleaded guilty to driving on a licence disqualified by a court order, as well as further charges of driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. He was sentenced to 3 months' jail suspended immediately for 18 months.