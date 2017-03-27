Gympie region could get more than 100mm this week

RAIN ON ITS WAY: Cyclone Debbie as it moves across the Coral Sea over the North Queensland coast.

THE Gympie region could get more than 100mm of rain this week as Cyclone Debbie makes her way south after crossing the north Queensland coast tonight.

CLICK HERE: Our history with cyclones in Queensland

Thursday and Friday in particular will be the wettest days if Debbie continues on her projected trajectory.

CYCLONE DEBBIE GALLERY OF PHOTOS

Falls of up to 80mm over those two days alone could cause flash flooding, and Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said this morning more widespread flooding was also possible, though not being planned for at this stage.

Everything hinges on the cyclone's movements.

STRANGE BEHAVIOUR: Do the animals know more than we do? Ryan Skinner of Lagoon Pocket found this little bloke in his family's inground pool on Sunday afternoon. He wasn't in very good shape as the pool chemicals did not agree with him, so the family relocated him to a nearby dam. They said this had never happened to them before.

Based on latest modelling, the rain will continue into Friday and probably ease going into the weekend, Mr Campbell said.

STRANGE BEHAVIOUR: Do the animals know more than we do? Ryan Skinner of Lagoon Pocket found this little bloke in his family's inground pool on Sunday afternoon. He wasn't in very good shape as the pool chemicals did not agree with him, so the family relocated him to a nearby dam. They said this had never happened to them before.

The BoM has been today doing three-hourly updates on Debbie's behaviour, but as of 2pm will move those updates to hourly.

As Queensland braces for Cyclone Debbie it's worth remembering we've been through this before and we've always bounced back.

That said the state's history of being hit by tropical cyclones is harrowing, terrifying and fascinating.

Below we've drawn together five of the biggest system ever to cross the Queensland coast.

Just more than two years ago Marcia slammed into the Queensland coast to the north of Rockhampton.

The system led to widespread property damage and more than 10,000 insurance claims in Yeppoon, Biloela and Rockhampton, the areas struck directly by the Category Five system.

Cyclone Yasi hit on February 3, 2011, and was one of the most powerful to have affected Queensland.

Then came Cyclone Larry on March 20, 2006, Cyclone Winifred on February 5, 1986, and The Great Gold Coast Cyclone in February, 1954.

As the Bureau of Meteorology puts it: "Yasi is one of the most powerful cyclones to have affected Queensland since records commenced.”

"Previous cyclones of a comparable measured intensity include the 1899 cyclone Mahina in Princess Charlotte Bay, and the two cyclones of 1918 at Mackay (January) and Innisfail (March).”