Gympie region cat owners excluded from national subsidy scheme

THEEBINE cat owner Phillip Hunter isn’t eligible for a subsidy to help pay for the desexing of 6-month-old Tigger, but his neighbours in Tiaro are.

That’s because Tiaro is part of the Fraser Coast Council area and the FCC are part of the National Desexing Network (NDN) and Gympie Regional Council isn’t - yet.

The NDN have 160 vet clinics across the country but the subsidy service they offer comes from participating councils.

Theebine resident Phillip Hunter with Tigger, his 6-month-old kitten, who he would like to have desexed, but at the moment cannot afford it.

“People everywhere are finding it hard but Newstart’s not going up, wages aren’t going up but rent and fuel and rego still all have to be paid,” Mr Hunter said.

He said speaking with a vet in Maryborough recently, he heard about NDN and after doing research on the net, he discovered if he was living just five minutes north, it would only cost him $35 to have Tigger desexed.

“Owning a pet is esssential when you’re raising kids. It teaches them responsibility and to develop a love for animals,” he said.

“My 10-year-old daughter Patricialouise knows she has to feed him, and clean his kitty litter and treat him for fleas,” he said.

It’s not all bad news, though, with a spokeswoman from GRC saying they are looking into joining the network as a way to encourage responsible pet ownership.

“Gympie Regional Councilunderstand that pets are an integral part of many families. Council encourages all residents to ensure that their pets are desexed and microchipped.

“Council is considering joining the National Desexing Network as another way to promote responsible pet ownership in the region.

“Previously, the council has partnered with the RSPCA as part of its Operation Wanted campaign. Operation Wanted is a state-wide program offering discounted desexing for all cats and dogs at participating veterinary clinics. In recent years, however, there has been limited local vet participation so the council is exploring alternative programs - of which the National Desexing Network is one - with the view to making discounted desexing programs more accessible.

“Desexing dogs and cats is an effective way of minimising unwanted litters and reducing the risk of abandoned dogs and cats being euthanased or turning wild. Council offers free dog registration to owners who have desexed and microchipped their dog,” she said.