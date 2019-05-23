Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
After what started as a minor incident of road rage, the victim was left with bruises and puncture marks after being hit with a wooden baton twice near a park in Tin Can Bay
After what started as a minor incident of road rage, the victim was left with bruises and puncture marks after being hit with a wooden baton twice near a park in Tin Can Bay Brett Wortman
News

Gympie region cancer patient avoids jail after baton attack

Philippe Coquerand
by
23rd May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TIN Can Bay man convicted of assault with bodily harm and possessing restricted items has been spared jail but warned he might not be so lucky next time.

Gregory Tony Ashfield, 60, faced Gympie Magistrate's Court this week where he accepted full responsibility for his actions following a road rage incident at Tin Can Bay on September 4, 2018.

Ashfield is suffering from terminal cancer, the court heard.

Victim Johnathan Lee Mallard was left with bruises and puncture marks after being hit with a wooden baton twice near a park in Tin Can Bay that day.

The incident began when Ashfield was drove "too close” to Mr Mallard's vehicle when he pulled over to the left to let Ashfield drive past.

"...my client was discharged from hospital the day before the attack,” Ashfield's solicitor said.

"...he was also withdrawing from antidepressant medication. He immediately sought medical attention following the incident.”

The solicitor said Ashfield was followed to the park by Mr Mallard and regrets his actions that day.

In handing down a punishment, Magistrate Chris Callaghan said there needed to be a strong deterrent for serious offences involving road rage incidents.

Ashfield received six months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 18 months.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and the weapon forfeited to police.

.

gymipe court gympie crime magistrates court road rage tin can bay police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mary Valley sawmill loses unfair dismissal claim

    premium_icon Mary Valley sawmill loses unfair dismissal claim

    News A year-long fight over fingerprints and privacy has ended with a victory for a former employee.

    • 23rd May 2019 12:02 AM
    Soaring costs raises queries about Gympie's Gold Rush future

    premium_icon Soaring costs raises queries about Gympie's Gold Rush future

    Council News Festival could become major regional draw card.

    • 23rd May 2019 12:01 AM
    Gympie desert racer proud to follow in Dad's footsteps

    premium_icon Gympie desert racer proud to follow in Dad's footsteps

    News Desert race beckons.

    • 23rd May 2019 12:01 AM
    500 people to descend on Rainbow for rescue boat action

    premium_icon 500 people to descend on Rainbow for rescue boat action

    News IRB action at Rainbow Beach.

    • 23rd May 2019 12:01 AM