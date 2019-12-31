Gympie region businesses that went boom and bust in 2019

The year opened with plans for a central business district to be established at Curra, and a call out for public feedback on the proposal.

FROM shock closures to long anticipated openings, to last minute saving deals - business in 2019 was tumultuous to say the least.

Gympie Private Hospital announces it will permanently close.

JANUARY:

A proposal for a Curra business precinct is put up for public feedback.

The world’s biggest macadamia grower Saratoga Holdings joins Suncoast Gold.

FEBRUARY:

Embezzlement claims are cited as the reasons behind the collapse of Gympie building company Sterling Homes in October.

Manufacturing plant Carter Holt Harvey announces it is proposing to close the Gympie plant, meaning the loss of 60 jobs.

A new mega-servo is proposed for Traveston.

Bernard Salt speaks to Gympie business people about our glittering future.

MARCH:

World reknown social commentator and columnist Bernard Salt comes to Gympie to talk about the town’s future.

Little Haven Palliative Care secures State funding to the tune of $4 million.

Imbil Rattler Cafe owner Loretta Shaw has problems with customers confusing her establishment with the cafe at Old Gympie Railway Station called Platform 1.

APRIL:

The Gympie Cinema complex sold for $900,000 after multiple bidders competed for the site in Monkland St.

60 jobs at Carter Holt Harvey at Monkland are saved when Laminex, Corbets Group and 3 tiers of government come to the rescue.

MAY:

Gympie RSL sets out plans for an $8 million refurbishment.

The Rattler Company appoints its fourth general manager - Michael Green.

JUNE:

A group of anonymous business people pen an open letter to the Gympie Regional Council citing problems with the planning and development department and causing consternation in both GRC and the Gympie Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the general community.

Stephen “John” Buckley, founder of John Buckley Electrical, which went into liquidation after 37 years in October 2018, dies suddenly.

Gympie Goldfield’s Plaza holds a grand re-opening celebration after months of refurbishments.

JULY:

Gympie Jobmatch CEO Garry Davison announces his retirement after 26 years.

AUGUST:

After much anticipation, The Coffee Club finally opens in Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

The business community are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Madonna Hedberg, pictured here with husband Lars.

OCTOBER:

Amusement arcade and pop-culture store Play Back opens in Mary St.

Equestrian and Gympie business identity Madonna Hedberg dies suddenly.

A mega industrial park, 1800ha in area, is proposed for Kybong.

Hair Review salon wins the Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year at the annual awards night.

A new pop-culture store and amusement arcade, Play Back opens just in time for the school holidays.

NOVEMBER: Budget Steel celebrates 30 years in business in Gympie.

Upper Mary St traders hold serious concerns for the future of their businesses as Gympie Regional Council’s ongoing, $3 million beautification project severely impacts customer numbers.

