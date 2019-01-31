Gympie region bridge to close in April for restructure

BRIDGE CLOSED: The temporary closure of Dickabram Bridge on Miva Road has been postponed.

THE temporary closure of Dickabram Bridge on Miva Road has been postponed.

Wide Bay Burnett District Director for Transport and Main Roads, Hendrik Roux, said the bridge would now close shortly after the Easter break.

"A recent inspection has identified other timber bridges across the district requiring works to maintain freight access, productivity and road safety,” Mr Roux said.

"As a result, TMR has revised its program of works and reassigned our specialised timber crews to repair these structures.

"We apologise for any inconvenience with postponing the closure.”

Mr Roux said locals would start to see roadworkers at the Dickabram Bridge again from around mid-March with weather permitting.

"Temporary propping will be installed first to support the structure before we restart the rehabilitation works,” he said.

"We will complete these works under traffic to minimise disruption to motorists.

"The bridge will then be closed again from around late April (or) early May to November 29 this year.

"We will inform the community once a closure date has been determined.”

Mr Roux said the rehabilitation works involved replacing some of the aged timber girders, decking, piles and other structural elements.

"The works will ensure the bridge remains structurally trafficable,” he said.

The rehabilitation program is expected to extend into 2020.

The existing funding allocation is due to be spent this year.

If further funding is secured, TMR will provide an update to the community regarding further works.

For more information, contact TMR on 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.