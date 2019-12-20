Gympie region bridge collapse nightmare ends

The new crossing at the site of the Running Creek Bridge at Woolooga.

THE replacement for the once notorious Running Creek Bridge at Woolooga has officially opened just in time for Christmas.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads confirmed the temporary crossing was unveiled today, after the bridge burned down following a car crash on December 4.

“A little Christmas magic,” DTMR wrote on Facebook.

“We’ve replaced the burnt-out relic of the Running Creek Bridge with a new temporary crossing.

“There won’t be any changes to the previous load limits and the existing 30km/h advisory speed will stay in place.

“Thanks for your patience and season’s greetings, Woolooga!”

Residents were initially forced to negotiate a treacherous track to cross the creek.

A DTMR spokeswoman said the department was “investigating” a permanent replacement for the bridge.