Gympie region brahman breeders defy the dry to succeed

TWELVE Gympie region stud brahman breeders had bulls for sale at the annual Brahman Week sale at Rockhampton at the weekend.

The internationally recognised event had more than 1000 bulls for sale over three days.

Many of the top brahman genetics were on offer from studs throughout Queensland.

Gympie MP and opposition spokesman for agriculture Tony Perrett was invited to open the prestigious event.

Mr Perrett said the invitation was a surprise when it landed on his desk a few months ago, but that he regarded it as an honour to be invited as it also gave him the chance to talk to breeder groups, meatworks operators and graziers about the current rural situation.

TOP PRICED BLUE BLOOD: Drewe and Kirsty Curtis, of Blue Blood Brahmans at Mooloo, sold five bulls on the first day of the Rocky sale to average $14,500 with a top of $27,500 with Blue Blood Dionysius (pictured).

"Conditions just about all the way up were horrendous,” Mr Perrett said.

"Hardly any pastures, just dirt with a tinge of green at the top end.”

Mr Perrett, himself a Kilkivan grazier, said he was very impressed with the quality of the bulls offered on the first day of the sale, with well over 500 people crowding the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange at Gracemere selling complex.

Gympie stud breeders, while in most cases not having large numbers of stud animals at their disposal, have had a long- held reputation for quality gained by having access to, and the willingness, to acquire top line genetics.

Drewe and Kirsty Curtis, of Blue Blood Brahmans at Mooloo, sold five bulls on the first day, to average $14,500 with a top of $27,500.

The top price was one of the 30-month-old Greek god named bulls, Blue Blood Dionysius.

Local breeders have since expressed concern at just how bad conditions have been, but there are some areas further west that have had reasonable rain and those underpinned and supported the market.

Gregg Davey, of Starbra Brahmans at Gildora, was ecstatic with the results for the three bulls he took to the sale, selling for $26,000, $24,000 and $15,000, for a result that Mr Davey described as helping the average.

He said the first day average for all bulls was round $9500, and for the second day he thought near $500 higher as many of the larger studs sold to the volume buyers.

In general, Gympie region breeders who attended were surprised at how well the market stood up to the dry and drought conditions over much of Queensland.

For most of them the results were worth the long drive, the early rise to prepare, and the opportunity to talk to a large get-together of brahman breeders.

