Gympie region bowls notes

Gympie Bowls Club – Southside

Gympie Bowls will have their ‘Come and Try’ day on Saturday 24th of October. We invite individuals and families to come along and discover why the skill and enjoyment aspects of lawn bowls makes it such a popular sport with all age groups including young adults and teenagers.

The day will commence at 10am and conclude with a lunchtime Sausage Sizzle. Bowls will be provided and players can have bare feet or flat soled shoes.

On Thursday 15 th of September, the Gympie Men will remember a very special member with a Memorial Day for Les Downs. There was a game of mixed triples followed by a lunch. Les was a very popular and long-standing member and a club stalwart who was always ready to contribute on and off the green.

Our Melbourne Cup lunch is on again and to increase the fun element the theme will be ‘Yesteryear’ with patrons being asked to wear clothes that are at least 10 years old. The day will start at 10am and there will be a Sweep and a Calcutta with Tom Grady auctioning the horses. The usual delicious lunch will be served. This lunch is noted for its flower arrangements and these will be auctioned at the end of the day. COVID protocols will be in place. Tickets are $30. To book ring the club on 54821193.

Gympie Men

Last week’s winners were Geoff Green and Max Johnston. Geoff also won the raffle.

One point separated the Championship triples match with Roger Ingram, Bill Wheeler, and Ray Fitzgerald defeating Andrew Reisenleiter, Col Messer, and John Heterich.

Sunshine Ladies

Results of Play 09/10/20

PRESIDENTS PAIRS

R Heaton-New and J Telfer defeated A Greig and P Sibley

C Bingham and P Allen defeated R Stephan and D Chippindall

S Madden and U Cross defeated P Geary and I Thomson

Call for 16/10/20

PRESIDENTS PAIRS

G Matthews and P Kay to play C Stancombe and J Allen.

Names in for President and Past Presidents Day, Gifts for Progressive Raffle please.

Next Week

Monday: BINGO with increased prize money, Lucky Door prize and raffle – eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday: 12pm - Cards (Canasta and 500). Cost $5. More information Sandra 5483 7601.

Monday Evening Bowls: Members of the public are invited to try lawn bowls (coaching provided) in a casual atmosphere. 3.30pm for coaching and then a game or arrive 4.00pm for a game. More information contact John Allen 0438 836 185.

Wednesday 9.00am - Gympie Ladies Social Bowling - enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome.

Thursday 9.30am – Men’s – Club selected pairs. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday competition/Social 9.00 am – Sunshine Ladies Club. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday night meals 6.00pm - a delicious two course meal for only $15 a head (raffle included) with a rotation of set menus. Please book by early Wednesday, preferably by emailing jhallen@live.com.au or texting 0438 836 185.

Committees at Cooloola Coast await 2021

Election of the Ladies and Men’s bowls committees took place on Saturday at the clubhouse.

With 2020 coming to a close in our bowling calendar members have been encouraged to stand for positions so that bowlers can continue to enjoy their game on and off the green and to have the opportunity to visit other clubs.

It wasn’t just business on that day; a serious game of bowls took place with the annual Skirts versus Shirts Day.

Skirts versus Shirts Day winners- Left to right Phillipa Collins, Trevor Uhl, Tess Moffitt, Allan Lydiate, George McGregor, Sue Gageler

Firstly, we must thank the sponsors for this day T. McDonald, T. Uhl, G. McGregor and A. Lydiate whom over the years have supported our club on and off the green.

Tuesday, October 6, Nominated Jackpot Pairs

A change in the green caused a few surprises to the 20 players. The winners of the day were Ron Gageler and Allan Wegner.

Their bowling skills really worked for them on the day. Runners/up Dave Livick and Gary Holyoak (our two Singles Finalists) were not very far behind. Jackpot still there to be won.

Thursday, October 8, Mixed Social Bowls

Allan Wegner went on from Tuesday with his team of John Moffitt and Sue Long to be the winners on this day with the conditions being the Highest Winning Score.

A team of ladies attended the President/Patroness Day at the Kandanga Bowls Club. These days are special to all clubs in the Division.

Cooloola Coast bowls players.

Saturday, October 10, Skirts and Shirts Day

The results on this day didn’t go the Skirts way this year. The Shirts teams combined well and there was little that the Skirts could do about it. The score tells the story Shirts 108 Skirts 82. Winners of the Sponsors trophies were Shirts, George Falzon, David Collins and Terry Chamberlain. Skirts, Tess Moffitt, Phillipa Collins and Sue Gageler. A great day was had by all.

The Men’s Singles Champion, Gary Holyoak could not attend this day as he was competing in Singles Champion of Championship event at Hervey Bay. Best of Luck Gary.

Jill Falzon