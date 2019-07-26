Gympie region about to undergo major shake-up thanks to ECQ

Some residents will be voting for a new councillor at the next Gympie Regional Council election under the division changes proposed by the ECQ.

TRAVESTON, Victory Heights and Bells Bridge residents can expect to be voting for new councillors at the next Gympie Regional Council election under changes proposed by the Electoral Commission Queensland.

The ECQ has revealed its proposed changes after Division 4 fell short of the minimum number of required voters, and Division 7 was found to be close to breaching its banks.

And the latest proposal will shift things around for more than just those divisions.

Division 1 is set to lose the region west of Tin Can Bay, including Wallu, which now joins Division 2.

Division 2 also picks up most of Victory Heights from Division 5, whereas the balances of Banks Pocket and Araluen move to Division 3.

Bells Bridge changes from Division 3 to Division 6, and the portion of Widgee Crossing South in Division 3 heads to Division 7.

Division 4 expands in the northeast at the expense of its southeastern border, gaining parts of Gympie and Victory Heights.

Division 5 collects Woondum, Kybong, Coles Creek, Traveston and the balance of the Tandur and Mothar Mountain suburbs from Division 8.

The Palms and Glastonbury residents now join Division 6, which also collects the outstanding pieces of Pie Creek.

Amamoor Creek, Langshaw, McIntosh Creek, Jones Hill, Long Flat, Calico Creek and Mooloo go into Division 8.

The Change Commission said this proposal still left Division 1 with a high number of voters, and it could face more significant change in the future.

"... if growth in the Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove, Tin Can Bay and surrounding areas continues as projected, and the Council and community wish to retain divisions, it is highly likely these communities will have to be split between divisions in the future.”

The changes are not yet set in stone, with public comment and submissions able to made to the ECQ until August 12.

They can be made at https://ecq.qld.gov.au/lgr/gympie or by emailing LGCCsubmissions@ecq.qld.gov.au