Gympie region a different place two years later

THEN AND NOW: Langshaw is a different sight now compared to two years ago, as illustrated in these two photos.

TWO years of "low rainfall, crazy heat and strange seasons” at Langshaw resulted in a starkly different landscape when resident Jo Garrett took a photo today and compared it to one she had taken exactly two years ago from the same vantage point.

The lush, green hillsides and overflowing dams and waterways of February 21, 2015, have been replaced with barely a trickle, low dams (many of them empty) and a far more barren vista.

Farmers throughout the region are struggling as a result of that extended low rainfall.

