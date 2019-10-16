Gympie Red Rooster store soldiers on after mass closure

GYMPIE'S Red Rooster franchise appears safe from the mass closure of Red Rooster stores across the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay on yesterday.

Seven restaurants in southeast Queensland did not open, leaving dozens expectantly unemployed, after its owner Sunstate Foods Pty Ltd went into voluntary administration on Monday afternoon, according to 7 News reports.

While restaurants in Buderim, Currimundi, Sunshine Plaza, Noosa Civic Centre and Mary St, Noosa, Burpengary and Deception Bay closed, the Gympie store yesterday remained open.

A spokesman of Gympie Red Rooster declined to comment on the closures yesterday.

The shock shut downs have reportedly left more than 100 people out of work across southeast Queensland.

Administrator Robson Cotter Insolvency Group said there was no money available to keep the restaurants open and staff were immediately notified their jobs were terminated.

However, the administrator is confident of finding a purchaser for some of the restaurants. If that occurs, some of the staff could be rehired.

Red Rooster could also reopen some of the closed restaurants.