Gympie recycling: From your bin to where?

Rowan Schindler
| 14th Apr 2017 7:13 AM Updated: 7:13 AM
THE JOURNEY: Cleanaway's Material Recovery Facility at Hervey Bay. Where Gympie's recycling is transported for sorting. Pictured here is approx one day's worth of Gympie recycling.
THE JOURNEY: Cleanaway's Material Recovery Facility at Hervey Bay. Where Gympie's recycling is transported for sorting. Pictured here is approx one day's worth of Gympie recycling. Rowan Schindler

THINK twice before you put that soiled nappy into your recycling bin because there will be a person on the other end who has to deal with it.

Gympie Regional Council runs tours of the Cleanaway facility in Hervey Bay, which sorts Gympie's recycling. The Gympie Times joined a tour this week, guided by Gympie Regional Council and Cleanaway Waste Education Coordinator Elli Webb.

Ms Webb presented an overview of the waste in Australia with a specific focus on Gympie.

Australia is the second highest waste producer per person per year. Ms Webb said the average person produces over 2000kg of waste per year - a number which has doubled over the past ten years.

The journey of waste is a lengthy one. After a material is mined or farmed, it moves to a factory and produced into what you buy in shops. What happens next influences the whole cycle.

"When I shop I can choose something which is recyclable in terms of packaging. Once home and I have consumed what is inside. There's two bins inside, waste/landfill and recycle," Ms Webb said.

"Once I have rinsed it (the product), followed the rules the council requested, I place it in the recycling bin. Once it's full I take it out to the recycling wheelie bin and Cleanaway picks it up."

The garbage trucks vary in capacity. Landfill trucks compact their contents. Gympie's two recycling trucks are white and do not compact their contents and carry 250-300 wheelie bins.

"Waste/landfill truck carries around 800 wheelie bins worth of garbage," Ms Webb said.

The landfill truck takes the garbage to landfill to be buried in the ground (in compliance with the EHP regulations) in an elaborate, expensive process.

The recycling is collected and taken to the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Hervey Bay. Gympie sends one semi-trailer to Hervey Bay each day.

"When you put a disposable nappy in there, and it sits in a hot wheelie bin for a week, the rubbish is removed by both machine and more importantly, by hand," Ms Webb said.

"All plastics are recyclable but not through our council unfortunately. Your parents' car is recyclable, but that doesn't mean we chop it up and put it through the wheelie bin."

The Gympie Times witnessed fishing nets and a coffee machine jamming the facility's machinary. Ms Webb said a lawn mower engine was once found in the recycling.

"It is ridiculous. Some people just don't care for our world.

"I have kids and adults telling me they don't care if the world is ruined as long as we can go to another planet. It's upsetting."

 

The MRF only sorts and separates, materials are taken to a factory for processing. That factory is in Brisbane.

"An hour and a half north for recycling sorting, then take it all the way back to Brisbane to be dealt with. At least it isn't being put into landfill. Which costs hundreds of millions of dollars," Ms Webb said.

"Transport is the biggest thing with this. They think Transport is terrible, but mining all of these materials out of the ground is a lot worse.

"Landfills take away natural habitat, so we want to avoid that as much as possible."

Ms Webb agreed that landfills are the same as sweeping the problem under the carpet but at a great cost.

Glass bottles are sorted by colour, clear glass separately, then transported in 30-40tonne loads to Brisbane to be melted. It needs to be the same thickness to melt properly and safely.

"There are 30-40 tonnes of glass in each truck. The factory sorts out the glass which is contaminated. It needs to be only packaging glass which is all the same thickness which melts at the same temperature.

"If they find 30grams of glass contamination (wrong thickness or sort), the whole truck goes to landfill.

The reason the whole truck is taken to landfill is because it is simply too expensive to sift through tonnes of glass to find the 30grams of contamination.

"It takes a million years for glass to breakdown, So it is important you only recycle the right things."

The process is similar for other recyclables. Plastic is remade into road guideposts and other products.

Ms Webb said education is key.

"People scream about water and sewerage as a essential service but they don't care much about their waste.

"Education is doing its thing, but there isn't enough of it. It is the key to this. I hear a lot of people say "I didn't know this. I wish I was told." There needs a to be more education out there.

"A case of prevention rather than curing. Noone cares enough, and that's the big key. What we purchase at the shops is the single most important power we have. It sends the message to the businesses to do the right thing in terms of sustainability.

"I honestly think they don't understand the importance. There's a myth that much isn't recycled anyway. They don't understand half the trees on earth are gone. It comes back to education.

"I think people should reduce the amount of waste they create in the beginning.", then we wouldn't be dealing with this problem.

"The MRF tour is a perfect example of showing things first hand. Going there, I really think, if they see what the staff go through and deal with, they will think twice about what they put into their wheelie bin."

A Gympie waste app is available online at gympie.qld.gov.au

Gympie Times

Topics:  cympie gympie environment gympie regional counil gympie waste and recycling

