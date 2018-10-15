Gympie records 199mm in 7 days, and still falling
GYMPIE has received rainfall totals more than three times the monthly average, only half way through the month.
In what is usually a dry month for the region, October is proving the wettest in a long time, with 199mm recorded in Gympie in the past week, taking October's 2018 total to 211mm so far, well above the 69.1mm average.
More than 150mm of that rain fell in the past four days.
KEEP UP TO DATE: Latest status on Gympie flood watch
BoM meteorologist Adam Blazak said the totals were unusual for this time of year.
"We finally seem to have got the Mary catchment wet, which is converting into river run offs.
"It's nice to see the creeks and rivers flowing - it's a little bit usual.”
He said while there was not much more predicted to fall in the Mary River catchment, they would be keeping an eye on the still-rising river at Gympie.
Shower activity was likely for most of the coming week, he said.
"We're expecting the low pressure system off the coast to weaken over the next 24 hours, and that will lead to a reduction in shower activity.
"It is likely to ease up dramatically by mid-week.”
There is the chance of a storm on Wednesday.
Rainfall totals expected over the next few days are:
- Monday: 4-10mm
- Tuesday: 1mm
- Wednesday: 1-2mm
RAINFALL 9am Sunday - 6.30am Monday
- Gympie: 14mm
- Conondale: 34mm
- Borumba Dam: 8mm
- Imbil: 20mm
- Dagun Pocket: 30mm
- Cooran: 36mm
- Cedar Pocket Dam: 27mm
- Fisherman' Pocket: 12mm
- Brooyar: 2mm
- Sexton: 3mm
- Glenwood: 45mm
- Tiaro: 28mm
- Goomboorian: 49mm
- Double Island Point: 6.8mm