Gympie real estate market rated one of the best

HOLDING STEADY: The Gympie real estate market has been rated as one of the best-performing medium-term unit markets in the state.

THE Gympie house and unit market has proven resilient over the past 12 months, and rated as one of the best-performing medium-term unit markets in the state.

Real Estate Institute Queensland chief executive officer Antonia Mercorella said the Gympie market was being tested with weaker economic factors in the surrounding areas but it was withstanding those pressures well.

"Even though the Gympie quarterly median house price fell from the December quarter to the March quarter by 2.5%, the long-term average is the real indicator of how well the market is faring and we can see consistent, moderate growth,” Ms Mercorella said.

INTERESTED IN GYMPIE READ ESTATE? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

The annual median house price growing 2.9% to $275,000 and the annual median unit price growing 3.5% to a median of $264,000.

Compared with the Fraser Coast over the past 12 months, Gympie's house market growth is particularly impressive, with the Fraser Coast reporting no change compared with March 2016.

"The Brisbane LGA median house price also fell in the March quarter, by 2.9%, so we can see many markets eased over the first quarter of 2017,” Ms Mercorella said.

State-wide, most unit markets suffered, with a contraction of 1-2%.

The Gympie unit market only recorded 12 sales in the March quarter (this is preliminary data and will be finalised in the June report), however this unit market has had an outstanding 12months and five years.

"The Gympie unit market has grown 35.4% over the past five years and this ranks it as one of the best-performing medium-term unit markets in the state,” Ms Mercorella said.

She cautioned that the data was coming off a small base, however it was still an outstanding growth record.