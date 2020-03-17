Gympie real estate agent wins industry award

LAGUNA Real Estate won the Large Residential Agency of the Year and Regional Salesperson of the Year at the Real Estate Institute of Queensland Awards for Excellence at the weekend.

The Gympie team was also nominated for Regional Residential Agency of the Year.

The REIQ awards were held at the Brisbane Convention Centre.

Laguna has been formally recognised by the REIQ on more than 32 occasions since 2002.

The awards highlight real estate professionals who had achieved outstanding results and shown enormous commitment and motivation to improve the standard of professionalism in the industry.

Laguna agent Johnathon Merton accepts his award for Regional Sales Person of the Year at the REIQ awards in Brisbane at the weekend. Photo: JASON SMITH PHOTOGRAPHY

This year saw the team nominated for Regional Residential Agency of the Year (Gympie), Regional Sales Person of the Year (Johnathon Merton), Residential Property Manager of the Year (Vanessa Hotton), Corporate Support Person of the Year (Eric Sutherland), Community Service Award (Laguna Real Estate) and Large Residential Agency of the Year (Laguna Real Estate).

A familiar face within the Gympie area, Mr Merton was thrilled to be announced as the 2020 winner for Regional Salesperson of the Year.

Mr Merton has worked tirelessly to achieve big results in the Gympie region and his down-to-earth approach has made many friends in the community.

“We are so proud of our achievements in Gympie. It is a standalone business with a very enviable presence and market share with our award-winning licensee Emily Lang ensuring the very smooth and efficient running of this boutique office,” Laguna Real Estate principal Olivier Miller said.

Laguna also secured the trophy for Large Residential Agency of the Year.

This award recognised their overall success and contribution to the local community - as supporters of The Australian Red Cross; The Cancer Council; Noosa Come Together and the Bushfire Appeal.

“To win this award is an outstanding honour, acknowledging our success both within the team and our efforts for our community – this is the very essence of our business.” said Mr Miller.

There were 106 finalists across individual, agency and external categories.

“This is an incredible achievement from the entire team at Laguna and very humbling. With almost 40 staff across four offices, we have a phenomenal pool of talent representing us. I am so proud of the team and what they have achieved and would like to thank each and every one for their contribution,” Mr Miller said.