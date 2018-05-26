Gympie ready to drop the Hammer against Fraser Coast

PLAYMAKER: Hammers' Matthew James looks to create a play from the ruck for his side.

Rugby Union: It will be hammer time at Albert Park this weekend when the Hammers' men and women both take the field.

Hammers men side's jiujitsu style of play will hard for the Fraser Coast side to crack, with the players literally putting their bodies on the line to secure a Hammers victory.

Hammers vice-president Paul "Blacki” Blackburn said hehoped the boys could do this every week.

"If we play like this every week, we would be laughing,” Blackburn said.

"This will be the target each week. If you follow the plan and trust each other then the plan will work.”

The defensive effort from the Hammers last weekend could not be faulted.

"Their defence was superb. Our forwards were moving forward and providing momentum for the back which gave them (back) room to move,” Blackburn said.

"It was an aggressive game from our forwards which allowed our backs a platform to create a play.”

The Hammers were starting to reap the benefits of their defensive strategy.

"The boys are being kept accountable. The momentum is building amongst them and the belief is building (amongst the players) of what we are trying to achieve,” Blackburn said.

"The plan worked for us against Caloundra.”

The tough contest between the Hammers' and Fraser Coast's big men will be another exciting battle.

"On paper we were not as strong as Caloundra, because they have some big backs, so the confidence is up,” Blackburn said.

"The plans and structures we have in place are coming together.”

He said the Hammers would need to focus on the controlling the tempo of the game.

"For the Hammers to secure victory they will need to slow the game down to control the decision making and allow the guys to focus on what they are doing,” he said.

"We will have to control our defence and use the sideline to their advantage.

"If the opposition player is near the sideline we can tackle them out because if the other player is in the middle of the ground and has room to move then they will capitalise.”

Defensive strategy is not the only improvement to the Hammers. Their kicking game has been revamped.

"The idea is that we are kicking for an outcome, which is a contested ball which may have our player ending up with the ball or kicking for the sideline in the oppositions territory,” Blackburn said.

The double header is not the only highlight of the weekend, with the Hammers holding a fundraiser for Hammers women's player Kimberley King.

"There will be a few raffles, groceries and a Nestle gift basket, with all proceeds going to the King family,” Blackburn said.

Hammers v Fraser Coast at 1.45pm and Hammers women v Caloundra at 3pm today.