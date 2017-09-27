Gympie ready for NDIS roll-out

AVENUES Lifestyle Support Association CEO Tess Parker says Gympie is prepared for the roll-out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme in 2019, despite concerns rural communities may be under resourced.

Last week, Disability Advocacy NSW chief executive officer Mark Grierson said a lack of services was affecting people living outside of cities.

"You have less choice about who can be your carer, who can deliver the therapy you need,” Mr Grierson said.

"It's really difficult to find a way of fixing this.”

Ms Parker said yesterday the implementation of the NDIS would have challenges, but there would be plenty of choice.

"Participants have a choice as to whether the initial planning meeting with the National Disability Insurance Agency is done via the phone or in a face-to- face meeting,” she said.

"Participants have a choice as to who provides their service.

"Participants have a choice as to who and how their funds are managed (for example) by themselves, the agency or by providers.

"Let's just acknowledge the truth, (the NDIS) is overwhelming because it is so big, but there are all these layers of choice that come into it.

"The NDIS is a means by which people can access resources that relate to their disability and their needs.

"Gympie is actually quite different to the Sunshine Coast in terms of the level of change that it is going to mean for people.

"One of the core essential elements is that people will be able to choose which workers come to you.

"You are the one shaping your support.”

The NDIS is available to any Australian under the age of 65 who has a physical, intellectual, psychiatric or other disability.

People who have become incapacitated through a workplace accident, car crash or other cause are also included in the scheme.

Gympie will be one of the last centres in the country to receive the NDIS in 2019.

Avenues' Kerry Rolfe said: "We have been working for the last five years to get the service to a state where we are ready for the growth.”

The official roll-out date for Gympie is January 1, 2019. The National Disability Insurance Agency is to contact Gympie participants as early as July next year.