Gympie rates won't necessarily rise: letter

YESTERDAY'S headline suggesting a rate increase because of valuation increases was incorrect.

The Valuer General sets the valuations but it is council who set the rate in the dollar.

Council sets its budgeted expenditure, then to cover that it sets a "rate in the dollar" to apply to the valuation. In simple terms the rate in the dollar is the revenue requirement divided by the total valuation of the region.

A rise in Gympie house values does not necessarily mean a rise in rates, explains former councillor Ian Petersen. Brett Wortman

In very simple terms, if the council requires $1million and the total valuation of the region is $100 million, the rate in the dollar (one million divided by 100 million) would be .01. So if your property was valued at $1000, your rates bill (1000 x .01) would be $10.

If the total valuation increased by 5% it would now be 105 million so the rate in the dollar (1 million revenue requirement divided by 105 million) would be .00952381.

Assuming your property also increased by 5% it will now have a valuation of $1050, so your rates bill will be $1.050 x .00952381 which remains at $10.

Some councils hide behind and blame valuation increases for rate increases but that is not a valid excuse.

The only time a change in valuation will cause an increase in an individual rate bill is if the valuation increase on that property is above the average increase across the whole region.

IAN PETERSEN,

GYMPIE.

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

PUBLIC MEETING CALL FOR COOLOOLA COAST

AS PRESIDENT of the Cooloola Cove Residents and Friends Inc, I submit that the statements below are my personal thoughts only on the subjects included.

The Cooloola Coast (the Coast) is a region of great beauty and natural splendour. It contains three coastal towns which are themselves different, but at the same time complementary to each other.

Rainbow Beach has a vibrant tourist industry, Tin Can Bay has tourist attractions as well as marine related activities and industries, with Cooloola Cove being a principal residential area with some local industry and unique flora and fauna.

Artists impression of what a splash park at Tin Can Bay might look like. Contributed

The Coast is a remote area, as yet unspoilt, but with the greatest potential for its future yet to be realised.

The Coast is unique in south-east Queensland; it has unique needs like all coastal areas, but also the greatest opportunity to strive to determine its own future.

The three communities need to work together to realise this potential, at all levels, i.e. residents, community groups, and businesses.

Gympie Regional Council, Cooloola Coast, Division 1 Cr Mark McDonald. Greg Miller

A collaborative approach will ensure strength and commitment to our future.

The future for the Coast is about creating/maintaining a great lifestyle, a great experience for visitors, and a proud quality of life for our elderly and younger families.

It is important that the pressures of external forces of progress are resisted, and a Cooloola Coast community-developed, long term strategic plan is established, particularly for the young families of the area.

I repeat, the Coast is a unique location, it has unique potentials, and the timing is now critical for its future.

Pressures brought on by out-of-area interests cannot ensure that the residents/businesses of the Coast get a fair go and are given the respect and opportunity to ensure long term future goals are achieved. We have already seen the potential power these external forces can have, and the contempt given to the coastal community.

The principal stakeholders (local and state government) in this recent proposed change to the electoral boundaries, have not stepped up to alleviate community fears or provide assurance that the Coast will retain its identity, or not be disadvantaged as a result of these changes.

I put forward that a coastal public meeting be held where the above principal stakeholders present their cases/support or otherwise, for these proposals.

I also suggest the community groups within the Coast, including business representatives, have a meeting to determine where the common ground is and initiate the development of a long term strategic plan for the Cooloola Coast.

The long term future of the Coast needs to be in conversations now before the opportunity is lost.

There are so many concerns and issues that the Coast will need to consider, the timing is right, some conversations are being had, let's make it so.

Graham Langdown,

Cooloola Cove.