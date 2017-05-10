Gympie Radiology helping with pain management

PAIN NO MORE: Gympie Radiology's Corinne Whittaker and radiographer Dan Johnson demonstrate how the use of scanning equipment can direct pain injections to where they are most needed.

ONE in five Australians suffers from chronic pain.

Chronic back pain, especially, impacts the lives of millions of Australians each year, affecting their lives daily by limiting their activity. Fortunately, many cases can be controlled without surgical treatment.

For those with persisting symptoms there are several treatment options available.

Interventional radiology has expanded rapidly over the past 10 years and now provides many alternatives for these patients. Interventional radiology is a sub-specialty of radiology that uses imaging techniques such as X-ray, CT, MRI, fluoroscopy and ultrasound to guide minimally invasive procedures to the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine.

"Gympie Radiology offers a comprehensive range of interventional treatment options that don't involve invasive surgery or general anaesthesia to help treat neck, back and joint pain,” said managing radiologist Dr Todd Malone.

Spinal pain management procedures are designed to be both diagnostic (confirm why pain is apparent) and therapeutic (to treat the pain) and are most common in people over the age of 65. Spinal facet joint injections, perineural injections, epidural injections and radiofrequency ablation for chronic facet joint arthropathy are the most common spinal procedures at Gympie Radiology.

"We also perform a range of musculoskeletal procedures including, joint and bursal injections, autologous blood and PRP,” Dr Malone said.

Please consult with your GP to decide which course of treatment is appropriate.