Gympie races could ‘break new ground’ in post-COVID world

The Gympie Turf Club will hope to break new ground in the post-COVID world next month.

RACING; Gympie races next on August 22 with the running of the rich Muster Cup, and will hope to break important new ground in the post-COVID world.

The GTC will hope they can admit the public to the races in August if the COVID-19 Safe plan requirements can be met.

Bundaberg has a Saturday meeting on July 25 but there is a dearth of country racing in this area during July.

Ireland based super stallion, Galileo, underlined his claim to be one of the greatest sires ever when his progeny won both the Epsom Derby and Oaks last week. Asset Half of the testing Derby journey. His daughter, Love strolled in by 9 lengths in the fillies classic while Serpentine strolled home in the 2406m Derby after leading for the last half of the testing trip. Serpentine trained by Aiden O’Brien had won his maiden at The Curragh only a week before his Derby y triumph.

Love is out of The Oaks second placed mare, Remember When with Love’s Oaks win propelling her to favourite for Europes major race. The Prix de l; Arc de Triomphe in October.

Galileo, now 22 years old comes from a long lived family with his sire. Sadler’s Wells on active duty until 27 years old before retiring then lived on to 30 before his death. Galileo himself won the Derby and has now sired a record five Derby winners, stands at a private fee rumoured to be in excess of $500 000. His yearlings regularly sell for in excess of $1 million and he has now sired 86 Group 1 winners. He has been the champion sire in England and Ireland 11 times since first taking the title in 2008. He was replaced for the title by Coolmore stablemate, Danehill Dancer in 2009 but has won the title each year since.

This writer saw Galileo in 2012 at Coolmore Stud. Notable about his appearance was a massive scar on his belly – a result of surgery for colic. Galileo at that stage was few small amounts of feed regularly by his groom who slept in his stall to safeguard him around the clock.

Esk races tomorrow with 57 acceptors for the five event card. The Esk jockey Club has apparently decided not to go with the COVID-19 Safe Plan and will not be admitting the public to their meeting.

Gympie trainer, Cherie Vick has two horses in the field while Gympie mentor, Tim Back, also has a runner.

Thangool also races tomorrow while Gatton has a TAB meeting on Monday. Both Cherie Vick and Mark Lewis each have two entered for Gatton.