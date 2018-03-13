Gympie Queens Baton relay CBD shut-down renegotiated

Australian netball legend Liz Ellis is cheered on as she runs down the main street of Bellingen as part of the Queen's Baton Relay. 1 February 2018 Photo: Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate

ORGANISERS of the Queen's Baton Relay through Gympie have relaxed extensive road closures that would have shut down the centre of the town for eight hours on the day of the relay.

Some criticisms have been levelled at the "over the top” security measures which demanded Mary St and the CBD be shut from 6am-2pm on the day of the relay, Monday, March 26. But Mary Street will now be closed from 9.30am-2pm.

A council spokesman said yesterday it had negotiated the new closure times with Queensland Police, the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queen's Baton Relay organisers.

Residents parked in Mary Street after 9.30am will have a two-hour window (until 11.30am) to remove their vehicle from the street, however, no incoming traffic will be permitted during this time.

Pedestrians will be able to enter the street at any time, and the council will put on free entertainment in the town centre. All other areas on the relay route outside of Mary St (Albert Park through to One Mile Oval Monkland to the Fiveways) will be closed to traffic from 12.30-2pm.

The council will run a free park and ride bus service on the day. People will be able to park for free at the Gympie Showgrounds (main entrance gate, opposite school) and catch the free bus services running every 30 minutes from 9am-2.30pm from the showgrounds to stops in Gympie Town Centre (outside Gympie Cinemas, the town hall and the old memorial pool).

They can also watch the start of the baton relay from Albert Park, with a free concert at 11.30am featuring local artist and country musician Caitlyn Shadbolt and entertainer Games Boy. There will also be a free sausage sizzle. For more information, visit https://www.gympie.qld.gov .au/qbr.