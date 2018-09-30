Gympie putting the 'Grand' in the finals

Sure.... you could stay at home and watch the grand final... or you could check it out on a screen taller than you are, complete with surround sound!

Sure.... you could stay at home and watch the grand final... or you could check it out on a screen taller than you are, complete with surround sound! DONNA JONES

HOW are you planning to watch this evening's NRL Grand Final?

Sure, you could stay at home and watch it on the tv... or you could really make an event of it.

This afternoon, at the Gympie Civic Centre and inside the Heritage Theatre, members of Gympie social clubs, The Rotarians, Gympie Cooloola Lions and others, with the help of the Heart of Gold International Film Festival committee, are giving you the chance to take in the Grand Final on a screen taller than you are, and with surround sound.

It will feel like you're actually there!

What's more, all the money raised from this event will go to farmers and residents who have been affected by the recent Woolooga bushfires.

In addition to the big game, and all the pre-liminary matches leading up to it, there will be mouthwatering steak burgers, hamburgers and more on sale, and you can wash it down with a variety of ales all available from the bar.

There is also some live music by solo artists all getting together for this worthwhile event.

So, grab a taxi and get down to the Civic Centre and have a guilt free NRL Grand Final celebration - after all, it's not like you have to work tomorrow!