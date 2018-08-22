Gympie pub to help drought farmers with beers this weekend

1000 pubs and clubs will help raise much-needed funds for drought-stricken farmers this weekend

1000 pubs and clubs will help raise much-needed funds for drought-stricken farmers this weekend Alistair Brightman

CHARLIE'S Hotel is one of nearly 1000 pubs and clubs to sign up to help raise much-needed funds for drought-stricken farmers.

Great Northern is donating 1000 kegs to venues across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the Northern Territory so they can host local Let it Pour fundraising events this weekend. All proceeds raised from the 1000 donated kegs will go to farmers' drought relief.

Great Northern General Manager Mick McKeown said the brewer had also tipped in $250,000 cash and, with the added support of Gympie hotels and clubs and 1000 other venues, they expected to raise more than $1 million for drought relief.

"Charlie's had been very quick to sign up to help,” Mr McKeown said.

"It's the Australian way to help a mate when things are tough and 1000 pubs and clubs across Australia are committing to help our farming mates through a very trying time.

"Rather than just having a beer with a mate, this weekend we're asking Great Northern drinkers to have a beer for a mate too.

"Regional Australia has supported Great Northern since day one and this weekend it's time for us to help give back.”

Let it Pour events will be held across the weekend, with venues doing what they can to support the cause and get people through the door.

"Pubs are booking bands, hosting karaoke and even putting the proceeds of the Saturday afternoon meat tray towards drought relief,” Mr McKeown said.

"As well as raising funds for farmers, Let it Pour is bringing farmers and communities together to share a beer and enjoy each other's company. It's really important at this difficult time for friends and communities to come together.”

Local hotelier Scott Davy from Charlie's Hotel said his venue would be supporting Let it Pour this weekend.

"We are really proud to take part in Let it Pour. We're getting an enormous reaction from locals keen to support the event,” said Mr Davy.

"I haven't come across one patron not moved by the plight of our farmers right now.

"I don't think we'll have any hassle convincing our customers to get right behind Let it Pour this weekend and buy a beer for a bushie.”