Gympie property values surge, still half Sunny Coast prices

Gympie's real estate values are surging, but still half the median average of the Sunshine Coast's.

GYMPIE is becoming the hot spot destination with the wider region a driver in a soaring Wide Bay Burnett property market.

New data from online real estate and property hub Domain reveals town housing values across the Wide Bay Burnett have risen 14 per cent in the past five years.

There was big movement in the lower end of the market, too; the cheapest 25 per cent of house sales having jumped 13 per cent in value in that time.

In Gympie, this portion of the property market averaged a median sale price of $260,000 in the six months from October 31, 2018, to April 30, 2019.

Gympie remained an affordable choice in the wider picture, too - the region's $330,000 median house price is almost half of the Sunshine Coast's $610,000 median.

Bambling Property owner John Bambling said the upward trend was unsurprising for a market which was selling in every corner of the region.

"Everything's going. It's very, very good value,” Mr Bambling said.

He said the region's market have been opened up not only by the new stretch of highway, but the one yet to be built too.

"I'm sure (the bypass) is in the back of everyone's minds as well,” Mr Bambling said.

And commuters were proving to be a common sight among the Gympie region's house-hunting set.

"We're getting people that are coming up from and working on the Sunshine Coast, but living in Gympie.”

Century 21 principal Billy Mitchell agreed.

"People (living on the Sunshine Coast) are travelling 20-25 minutes to work anyway.

"Here it's 40-45 minutes, and its more affordable and has more space,” Mr Mitchell said.

The recently approved Curra Town Centre has been driving the market north of Gympie, Mr Mitchell said, and not just in the time since it was passed by Gympie Regional Council.

"Hopefully we're in for some good, steady growth,” he said.