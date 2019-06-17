Gympie property sold for $852k in record sale

MAGNIFICENT VIEWS: This property at 122 Silky Oak Drive in Nahrunda was settled this week for $872,000.

A GYMPIE property with breathtaking views of the region went under the hammer recently, smashing a new record for its suburb.

Located at 122 Silky Oak Drive, the property was officially settled on Wednesday for $872,000, more than $387,000 over the average price for Nahrunda.

Professionals Sales Consultant Peter Olsson said he was ecstatic with the new record.

"I was always very confident that the property would reach a record price for Nahrunda,” he said.

"The property is meticulous from every angle and is a truly special property. In my opinion one of the region's finest properties.”

The new owners from Northern NSW moved into the property last Friday and were said to be over the moon with their new purchase.

"This is a personal record sale for myself. Silky Oak Drive is generally tightly held. Properties like these certainly help to shape the market in Gympie,” he said.

"I would like to thank the sellers for trusting me with the sale of the property. It was a great outcome for both buyers and sellers, which is what I always strive for.”

Mr Olsson said 122 Silky Oak Drive reminded him of a resort.

"A unique feature of the property is its overall presentation and the attention to detail inside and out. When you're at the property it feels like you're at a resort,” he said.

The property is situated five minutes from the Gympie CBD and within walking distance from Nahrunda Park.