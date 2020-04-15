Gympie property: Recovery will happen, but when?

RECOVERY: Tina Tillinger of Gympie property firm, Anchor Realty, says cheaper properties will “bounce back” to ready sales after coronavirus.

THE Gympie property market will bounce back from the coronavirus lockdown.

Across the industry in Gympie and nationally, there is no doubt about that.

The major question is when that will happen.

Gympie real estate agents yesterday echoed the optimism of national commentator and property enthusiast Simon Pressley who, in his Propertyology newsletter, predicted a big bounce back for property sales and prices.

But in the meantime, business is slower than ever.

Bill Mitchell at Century 21 said the booming business of the past 12 months had dropped away dramatically.

“Over the last 12 months between our Gympie and Tin Can Bay offices we’ve averaged about a contract a day, around 30 a month,” Mr Mitchell said.

“Now it’s four so far in April. Activity is down about 66 per cent,” he said.

But he said the sales which had occurred had reached prices “reasonably close to sellers’ expectations.

“There haven’t been any fire sales, with is really positive.”

John Cochrane of Gympie Regional Realty said a lack of buyers was matched by a lack of sellers, so the market was essentially at the same level.

“But you’d be telling fibs if you said it’s exactly the same. It’s definitely quiet,” he said.

“A lot of people don’t want to inspect someone else’s house and a lot of people don’t want people inspecting their home, but Gympie will still benefit from the price difference compared to the Sunshine Coast,” he said.

But although Mr Pressley tipped a dramatic return to boom times at the end of the coronavirus crisis, Anchor Realty’s Tina Tillinger said the recovery could take months.

“First people have to have a job and then the banks will need evidence they have been in that job for three months,” she said.

Sales were hindered because investors could not now travel from interstate or even from Brisbane and the Gold Coast to inspect Gympie region property.

But sales would quickly recover at the cheaper end of the market.

“Anything under $300,000 will quickly bounce back,” she said.

“Higher priced property above $500,000 would take longer.”