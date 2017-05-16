26°
News

Gympie properties caught up in lead poisoning scare

16th May 2017 1:56 PM
Modern hot shower with stream of water close up on a blue background
Modern hot shower with stream of water close up on a blue background Antonistock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE region home and property owners who have used the services of plumbing-electrical contractor Brett George Hogan have been warned their health could be at risk.

The Commissioner of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission issued the warning today, under section 20J(1)(h) of the QBCC Act 1991, about a potential public health issue related to Mr Hogan's work with hot water systems.

QBCC Commissioner, Brett Bassett, said a QBCC investigation had confirmed the use by Mr Hogan of a soft-lead solder product with a lead content above the amount allowed by Australian Standards.

The solder is frequently used in electrical work but is not appropriate for plumbing work due to the potential risk of contamination of the water supply.

A QBCC investigation of 28 Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast properties where Mr Hogan performed plumbing work has found eight properties where the non-compliant solder was used.

Mr Bassett said the QBCC was continuing to investigate jobs done by Mr Hogan, who has worked in Wide Bay, the Fraser and Sunshine coasts, Caboolture, Logan, Bundaberg, Gympie and the Moreton Bay region.

"The QBCC records show that Mr Hogan has undertaken 796 notifiable works for the replacement of hot water systems since 2012,” Mr Bassett said.

"Yesterday I instructed my officers to contact each of the residents or owners of the 796 properties involved.

"The 796 properties may include commercial and industrial premises and may not necessarily be limited to homes or units.”

The QBCC has contacted all relevant Local Government Authorities regarding the issue.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer, Dr Sonya Bennett, said that while the risk of exposure was low, people with hot water systems where lead solder has or might have been used, should not consume hot water from the system or use hot water for cooking, and minimise ingestion when showering or bathing.

Lead can leach into drinking water in small amounts over time.

Dr Bennett said given our current understanding of the nature of the work undertaken, the amount of lead leached into the pipes was likely to be low.

However, as lead has no beneficial use in the body, and can be a risk to health, exposure should be minimised.

QBCC and Queensland Health representatives will attend four of the properties today to obtain water samples for testing. The QBCC is currently making testing arrangements with residents at the other four properties.

If lead is detected in water samples from the system, the affected household will be advised on health risks, including any need for blood lead testing.

"It's not possible to know the full risk until we understand the amount of lead solder used, where in the hot water system it was used, the likelihood of the lead being in contact with water in the system and the typical pattern of household hot water use,” Dr Bennett said.

People requiring health information on lead should contact their GP or call 13HEALTH.

If a home or property owner believes there could be an issue with work done by Mr Hogan, they can phone the QBCC on 139 333 to arrange for a free inspection by the QBCC or a Local Government Authority.

INVESTIGATION AND DISCIPLINARY ACTION TIMELINE:

Mr Hogan has been licensed in Queensland as a Restricted Water Plumber - Electrical licensee since December 2007 but had his licence suspended in February 2017.

He has lodged a review of the suspension with the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT).

The QBCC received a complaint in September 2016 about the competency of Mr Hogan's work. The QBCC subsequently investigated 28 properties between September and December 2016 and confirmed the complaint, in relation to his use of a soft lead solder with a lead content above the amount allowed by Australian Standards.

On February 9, 2017, the QBCC took disciplinary action against Mr Hogan in accordance with section 64 (b) of the Plumbing and Drainage Act 2002 as a result of matters including defective work and the use of a non-compliant product. His licence was suspended for 12 months and he received a penalty of $7000.

On February 17, 2017 Mr Hogan reviewed the disciplinary action through the Service Trades Council (STC).

The STC upheld the original decision and notified Mr Hogan of this on March 16, 2017.　

On April 13, Mr Hogan sought an external review through QCAT. No review dates have yet been set by QCAT.

Gympie Times

Topics:  building and construction health warning hot water plumber

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Man hits father for insulting family members

Man hits father for insulting family members

Young Gympie man fronts court after assaulting his father over racist insults against other family members

AICM taking you back to skool

AICM Rockskool to take the stage at Gympie Show.

RSPCA EMU part of ed-trail at Gympie Show

MAKING LEARNING FUN: RSPCA Qld's educational mobile unit (EMU) will be part of the USC Educational Trail at the Gympie Show this year.

RSPCA bringing interactive educational van to Gympie Show

Abandoned and starved horse rescued near Gympie

Kara Mielczarek and Ashleigh McGrath with Owen the Rescue Horse.

Horse was so emaciated it was more than 100kg underweight

Local Partners

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

LONG-time Sunshine Coast rail advocate Jeff Addison believes talk of a bullet train linking the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay is a fantasy.

Innovation the allen key to mum's own business

Kylie Roberts has created a job for herself by shopping and delivering Ikea products for clients.

Sunshine Coast mum takes tough job market into own hands

AICM taking you back to skool

AICM Rockskool to take the stage at Gympie Show.

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary May 16-21

This little piggy went to the Show

Meals on Wheels to gain proceeds from the pig races.

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

THE beauty of India manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

AICM taking you back to skool

AICM Rockskool to take the stage at Gympie Show.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Picture Perfect...Paint a Perfect Picture...

13 Dryandra Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $350,000

Get the family ready for the perfect photo and have it framed inside your new home. This is the home you have been searching for. Put your feet up and start...

&quot;IT&#39;S TIME&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $439,000

Picture your growing family here 1.5 acres of fruit trees, natives, and low maintenance gardens, dog proof fencing and school bus at your door. Within minutes to...

LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH A LARGE TRADIES SHED

34 Erin Drive, Curra 4570

House 4 2 6 $349,000

Situated 15 minutes north of Gympie is a large 4 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a flat fully fenced 2.5 acres with a large shed. The home has an open plan...

NEAR NEW BRICK HOME AT GLENWOOD

107 Arborfour Road, Glenwood 4570

House 4 2 2 $280,000

Situated on an elevated 1.75 acre fully fenced block is this fairly new 4 bedroom lowset brick home. The home has built-ins in all bedrooms plus an ensuite in the...

LOOKING FOR PEACE AND QUIET?

146 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 2 $190,000

Established between the trees, this well-presented block home has so much to offer and is just what you have been looking for. This spacious one bedroom home...

4 BEDROOM LOWSET BRICK HOME CLOSE TO TOWN

98 Anne Marie Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 6 $420,000

Situated 5 minutes north of Gympie up high in a quiet area of Chatsworth is a 4 bedroom lowset brick home on a fully fenced 3 acres. The home has an open plan...

INDULGE IN URBAN LIFESTYLE

5 Maidment Court, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 $395,000

You can't look past this impressive executive family home offered in the popular Fairview Park Estate on a 704m2 allotment. Conveniently located near Gympie...

FINALISE ESTATE - MUST BE SOLD

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment. Within a short...

Affordable Family Home

48 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A great high set family home on a large 974sqm block only minutes to main cbd and walking distance to local shop and pub. This affordable property is in a sought...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $320,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!