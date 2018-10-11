Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAIL DAMAGE: Southside residents received a lot of hail earlier this week.
HAIL DAMAGE: Southside residents received a lot of hail earlier this week. Barb Bailey-Dahlheimer
News

Gympie producers explain major concern with weather outlook

Philippe Coquerand
by
11th Oct 2018 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE producers are on a knife's edge with predicted and continuing severe storm activity threatening crops this week.

Despite the much-needed rain helping farmers out west, producers are praying that the hail holds off, otherwise next year's crop could be lost.

John and Julia Tidy of Wharenui Avocados at Amamoor are concerned.

"We've got 1000 trees of avocados. So far we've picked 500 trees and the rest should be picked by December,” Mr Tidy said.

"You can't really do anything to prevent hail but hope and pray you don't get hit.

"I could lose all of next year's crop if we do get hail, and it's also the flow-on effect from season to season. Once you get hit, it puts everything else back.”

Mr Tidy said it was a gamble to be a producer or farmer.

"You are constantly battling wind, bird and hail damage as well as unpredictable weather conditions,” he said.

Lotza Limes at Langshaw have 600 lime trees in production but the only concern lies with how much hail has been forecast.

Owners Stephen and his wife Jennie Collett are happy with how much rain has fallen this week.

"On Saturday we received 36mm, 18mm on Monday and last night we got 30mm,” Mr Collett said.

"With storms forecast all week and some more rain on Saturday, we could possibly get 100mm which would be great.”

Mr Collett said they were struggling last week as their bore was empty, but due to the recent rainfall the tank was filling up.

"It was looking pretty dry before, and it was too expensive to refill the bore so this rain will help refill it,” he said.

The wet weather is expected to stay until the weekend, Bureau of Metereologist forecaster Lauren Pattie said.

"It's a complicated weather pattern,” Miss Pattie said.

"By tomorrow we're expecting the surface trough to track north, with the possibility of another storm on Saturday.”

bureau of metereology fruit and vegetable growers gympie producers hailstones producers qld weather thunderstorms weather forecast
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Grass incinerated, soil charred, but Woolooga hope remains

    premium_icon Grass incinerated, soil charred, but Woolooga hope remains

    Environment First signs of greenery returns to fire-ravaged region, but farmers fear that if this week doesn't deliver with rain then the problems could get a lot worse.

    Tin Can venue gets a big boost with federal government grant

    premium_icon Tin Can venue gets a big boost with federal government grant

    News Llew O'Brien joined fellow MP Darren Chester in a visit to the RSL.

    Gympie writer's new novel could be as big as The Book Thief

    premium_icon Gympie writer's new novel could be as big as The Book Thief

    News Karen Foxlee has come out with her "most emotional novel yet”.

    Iconic Gympie building gets a crucial repair

    premium_icon Iconic Gympie building gets a crucial repair

    News Two cranes were needed to complete the repairs.

    Local Partners