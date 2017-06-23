Gympie producers among those recognised at awards

THE journey of slow food continues, patiently but inexorably reminding people that while fast food has its place, locally grown and produced food is the only real answer to health, economy and environment.

And on Tuesday, the slow food movement came together at Peter Kuruvita's Noosa Beach House restaurant to celebrate an Australian first - the inaugural Noosa Slow Food Snail of Approval awards.

Award recipients represent the growers and producers, restaurants, cafes and artisans from Caloundra to Cooloola, who speak with one voice about our region's future.

Some of the Gympie region businesses recognised included CGL Beef, Cooloola Berries, Pomona Fruit & Veg, Piggy in the Middle, Melawondi Springs Retreat, Forage Farms, Barenuts and Farmer & Sun Cafe.

The Snail of Approval provides a quality assurance guide for both residents and tourists on the local leaders who are committed to providing good, clean and fair food, and more than 40 recipients rolled up to receive their awards.

"It started in the 1980s in Italy, after a demonstration on the site of a fast food restaurant at the Spanish Steps in Rome,” Slow Food Noosa president Ericka Hackett said.

Event host Peter Kuruvita was a late starter in the movement, but "it's been in my mind”.

"I've known about it for ages, I just joined,” he said.

"Being part of it is amazing. In my mind I have been a part of it.

"It shows support for all producers especially, and helps restaurants support each other and make it even better.”

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski, who was made an honorary member acknowledging his former presidency of Slow Food Noosa, said many people just talked about slow food because "it was trendy”.

"But this (movement) is about making it real,” he said.

Noosa mayor Tony Wellington, giving out the awards, said it was "a fantastic opportunity for Noosa to showcase producers, restaurants and artisans”.

"It's about how we look after ourselves and how we look after the environment,” Cr Wellington said.

"The notion is that slow food is the opposite of fast food.”

Councillor Ingrid Jackson said it was "proving how a volunteer community group can add real value to our local businesses, the Noosa economy and its brand”.