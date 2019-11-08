Menu
Gympie's pro golfer Charlie Dann.
News

Gympie pro golfer returns to drive next generation

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
8th Nov 2019 2:06 PM
GOLF: Gympie pro golfer Charlie Dann returned to his home town for a round of golf to prepare for his upcoming tournaments and meet with members who supported him.

“I always love coming back, it is only an hour’s drive from where I live,” he said.

“I have been on this golf course a million times and it is nice to come out every now and then.

“I still find all the golf holes that I used to love still the same and this place is always continuing to grow. At the moment, even with how dry it is, it is still fantastic. It is nice to come back.”

Dann met with some rising stars on Thursday but said juniors were the focus.

“I would love for the junior program to start kicking up again, somehow get it like the soccer and cricket.

“It is going to be hard for golf because it takes a lot of time for parents, but I would love to see the juniors grow because in 20 years’ time there is not going to be too many juniors playing if they do not start now.”

Despite being regional, Dann said there were opportunities for young golfers in Gympie.

“I had mine through school with Patrick (Jones). He wanted to coach me and I actually did not want to be coached when I started, but he persisted with me and because of him I had the opportunities out here.”

Dann returned from the China PGA Tour Series last month and retained his card to play in China next year, and hopes for the same result in Australia.

“There were 14 events and I played 12 in China. I kept my card, which means I am able to play in that tour for the full season next year. If you play well it provides pathways to America.

“My goal next year is to come in the top five so I can go to the States and play. This year I was 44. I had to finish in the top 50 to keep my card.

“I want to finish in the top 50 in Australia and keep my card, which is like keeping my job. It is the PGA Tour of Australasia, I am around 70 and I have to get into three events.”

Dann is preparing for the NSW Open, Australian Open and the Australian PGA Championships, which will be played before Christmas. He finds out in the next few weeks if he has qualified.

My ranking now should get me in but it just depends who enters.”

