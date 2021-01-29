Gympie private school planning huge, five-stage expansion

An extension to the kindergarten building is one part of a five stage expansion for Victory College approved this month.

A bigger kindergarten, a gymnasium and at least seven new classrooms form the heart of a major expansion of Victory College which was given the green light by Gympie Regional Council this month.

The school’s expansion will happen in five stages.

One stage involves demolishing the existing one-storey arts building and replacing it with a new two-storey structure containing a creative arts centre and new classrooms.

An artists impression of what the expanded multi-sports building will look like when it is finished.

These classrooms will allow the school to accommodate at least 75 more students.

Other stages of the expansion will involve extending the school’s kindergarten building, extending its multipurpose sports building by adding a gym and change rooms, and adding another new building with a classroom specifically for agriculture.

Layout of the school’s upcoming expansion.

A new covered bus wash and storage shed, and a new driveway to the training centre is also planned.

These expansions will allow the school to eventually increase its elective and specialty subject offerings and increase enrolments from kindergarten to high school.

There is no specific timeline or order for these developments to be rolled out in.

Image of the two-storey building approved for the school.

The school originally applied for only two new stages – the multi-storey arts building and the bus wash and shed – but expanded the scope of its plans in August last year.

The application was approved by the council’s planning staff under delegation.