Gympie prepares to get its green on for St Patrick's Day

GET YOUR GREEN ON: Julie Kirkpatrick and Graeme Moore prepare some Irish mischief for the St Patrick's Day Craic to be held in Gympie on March 17. Renee Albrecht

THERE will be plenty of malarkey in the Gympie Civic Centre on March 17 when the Rotary Club of Gympie throws a St Patrick's Day Irish Craic.

In aid of Little Haven Palliative Care and the Community Bus, the Craic will include a three-course dinner, great entertainment, raffles, auction, prizes, Irish dancers and lots of green.

Tickets are available from Karinya Florist in Mary St for $50 each and doors open on the night at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Get your green on and get a table together for a great night fun and mischief.