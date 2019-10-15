Gympie power couple collects major award in Singapore

Chris and Michelle Dodt have been awarded Professional Builder of the Year by Hotondo

ADDING to their growing collection of awards, the team at Hotondo Gympie has taken out the Professional Builder of the Year award - Queensland at the Hotondo Homes National Conference in Singapore.

It's been a huge year for the team, who are still celebrating after opening their Cooloola 208 display home earlier this year.

It's a major accomplishment for Chris and Michelle Dodt who have been part of the network since 1997.

In that time they've gone from strength to strength to grow the business tenfold.

"We were absolutely over the moon with the win, we always strive for excellence and an award like this confirms our hard work is definitely worth the effort,” Chris said yesterday.

Michelle and her husband Chris Dodt Philippe Coquerand

"It's been such a big year for us already, we've achieved so much with the new display home, and to take out this award was just the icing on the cake.

"We honestly couldn't be happier to be recognised for our hard work, passion and commitment to building quality homes and making each client's experienced better than they ever imagined.”

The team was judged on a number of criteria, including customer service and satisfaction, the quality of their homes, market share and overall excellence within the business.

"My dedicated staff work so hard both individually and as a team to bring dreams to life,” Chris said.

Chris and Michelle Dodt

"I've been in the building industry for more than 30 years now and still I look at ways to make my business the best it can be, and I believe that we can always continue learning.

"It may have been a massive year for us a local business, but we're going to aim to do even better next year,” Chris said.