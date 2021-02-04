Gympie popstar sets social media alight with casting call

GYMPIE songstress Caitlyn Shadbolt has set social media aflutter with a casting call she put out on her official Facebook page last night.

The message was simple:

“WANTED: female, small build, long brown/blonde hair … for a video shoot in Gympie this Friday.”

Caitlyn Shadbolt, Gympie country singer that rose to fame on X Factor, has released her new single "Edge of the Earth" and announced the release of her second album "Stages" on November 6.

GYMPIE NEWS: Meet the young doctors kicking off their careers in Gympie

More than 200 responses follwed from interested fans, giving the Gympie muso plenty of potential to choose from.

Caitlyn appeared back on social media three days ago after a month long hiatus through January – describing the break to followers as “delicious”.

It follwed a big year for the Gympie popstar who dropped her second album last year – entitled Stages.

One of the album tracks, Edge of the Earth, which was shot a various locations in the Gympie region, including the spectacular Rainbow Beach Carlo Sand Blow, hit Number 1 on Kix Country Radio Network Hottest 20.

Caitlyn Shadbolt

Caitlyn Shadbolt's single "Porcelain".

DON’T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Caitlyn, 25, shot to fame as a teenager when she came fifth on national reality TV show the X-Factor in 2014, which led to an ABC/Universal Music Australia record deal the next year.

Two of her singles Maps Out The Window and Shoot Out The Lights hit number one on the Country iTunes chart, Airplay chart and CMC Video Charts.

She has been nominated for several Golden Guitars and won the CMC New Oz Artist of the Year.

She has 34,000 followers on Facebook and 32,000 on Instagram.