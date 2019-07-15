Gympie 'pop-up' inspired by granddaughters, made in Italy

NEW ADDITION: Maree Coombs owns the pop up store called Millie Meets Lilly at Goldfields Plaza.

BUSINESS WOMAN Maree Coombs may only be new to the area, but she's ready to take a chance to invest in this community with a women's clothing boutique called Millie Meets Lilly.

She set up her tiny pop-up store three weeks ago and will be operating over normal business hours for the next five weeks out of the Gympie Goldfields Plaza.

But if business takes off, she'd love to stay permanently.

The store, named after her two granddaughters, carries a range of linen and silk clothing wholesaled by Noosa and Gold Coast companies but manufactured in Italy.

Her range also includes lace clothing which is also designed on the Gold Coast.

"I like to buy from local suppliers as much as possible,” Ms Coombs said.

She also likes to stock natural fibres where she can so a lot of the articles for sale are cotton or silk in sizes from 8-16, but a small percentage of the range does go up to size 26.

Millie Meets Lilly also has a small range of jewellery, also sourced from Noosa, available for sale.

Before moving to 12ha (30 acres) at Mothar Mountain in January, Ms Coombs had been a retail shop owner on and off in Brisbane for seven years.

But now she and her musician partner live here, she said the retail environment away from the city was better.

"It's nicer here,” she said.

"I love Gympie and I love meeting people here. There are some lovely women who come into the store.”

Soon after she arrived, she started working one day a week at Timeless Treasures on Tozer St as a chance to get out in the community.

"I love my acreage - I could easily become a hermit out here - but I knew I needed to get out and meet people and I've found the Gympie people are really lovely.”

In addition to her two grand-daughters, Ms Coombs has five grandsons and four children of her own.

Millie Meets Lilly is opposite Baker's Delight, next to Coles Supermarket in Goldfields Shopping Centre.

She is also on Facebook and Instagram.