Shuttered Gympie pool eyes return date

Gympie pool fanes like Falyn Murphy, Alana Bunter, Madison Cooper will have to wait at least another month for it to reopen.

SWIMMING fans will have to settle for waterholes, baths or just staying dry for the time being as Gympie's multimillion-dollar pool is not expected to reopen for at least another month.

A Belgravia Leisure spokeswoman confirmed yesterday the State Government's stage three guidelines were being eyed as the benchmark for a return.

They are not expected to start until at least July 10.

Gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed at pools and community sports clubs. Physical distancing and the four square metre per person indoor rules will still apply.

Under the existing rules a maximum of 10 people can gather at places like indoor and outdoor pools.

The road map allowed indoor and outdoor pools to reopen last Friday - as long as gatherings were capped at 10 people.

The rule has split aquatic communities in nearby regions. Pools in Maryborough and Hervey Bay have reopened but Noosa's is still shut as the cap makes it unviable.

Gympie council figures show more than 31,000 people used the pool across March, April and May of last year.

The centre shut its doors on March 23 as the coronavirus crisis spread across Australia.

Belgravia's spokeswoman said a return date will be announced "as soon as possible".

Until then "our focus remains the health and safety of our staff and communities and we look forward to reopening in a safe and hygienic environment for the local community".

"In the meantime, the team have been focused on developing the risk mitigation frameworks for each area of operation at Gympie, including site COVID-19 safety plans prepared for each facility; site daily checklists for cleaning and requirements on opening; development of all signage required to ensure the staff and community are safe and following appropriate practices; sourcing and ordering of sufficient hand sanitiser and hand wipes to ensure appropriate levels in place for opening; (and) mandatory staff training on COVID-19

"We will continue to closely monitor further State Government announcements regarding the easing of social distancing restrictions."