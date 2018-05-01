Gympie pool demolition begins, $2.8m project starts on site

Artists sketches of the proposed youth precinct at the site of the Memorial Pool.

Artists sketches of the proposed youth precinct at the site of the Memorial Pool. Gympie Regional Council

IN PREPARATION for the construction of the youth precinct, Gympie Regional Council today announced early phase demolition works being undertaken at the Memorial Pool site in Nelson's Park Reserve.

Contractors will be commencing some limited decommissioning of the pool site, including the small 'club house', grandstand and shade structures.

The works exclude the main pool building and pool shell itself and are expected to cause minimal disruption (low noise levels).

Works are restricted to weekdays only, between 6.30am and 5.30pm.

The early phase decommissioning process is expected to last several weeks.

The works are part of the Stage 1 of the new Gympie Youth Precinct Recreation Hub, which is set to see the park become a key destination for young people and families in the Gympie region.

The $2.8M project is jointly funded between Council and the Queensland Government under its Building Our Regions funding program.

Stage 1 will consist of a bouldering wall for low height climbing, a pump track for skate, scooting and BMX riding, and a skate bowl and surrounding flow area.

An important aspect of the hub's overall design is the retention and reuse of the main Memorial Pool Building for shaded seating and viewing areas.

Detailed design for the project is now underway to deliver cost effective design solutions that welcome all ages and abilities, address site constraints and opportunities, consider the impacts of flooding, create a safe and attractive place, and integrate with the surrounding urban area.

The updates on the project can be found online at https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/youth-precinct